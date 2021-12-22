Insurers Sanlam, Allianz exploring alternatives for Africa operations

Dec 22 (Reuters) - South African insurer Sanlam Ltd SNTJ.J said on Wednesday it was exploring several alternatives with Germany's Allianz SE ALVG.DE for their units in Africa, excluding those in South Africa.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.