Insurers, luxury stocks lift European shares ahead of US inflation data

August 10, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

STOXX 600 up 0.4%

Aug 10 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Thursday as investors digested a slew of corporate earnings and awaited U.S. inflation print that will likely determine the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX added 0.4% by 0707 GMT, having closed at a one-week high in the previous session.

U.S. stock futures rose ahead of data expected to show a slight acceleration in July consumer prices. On a month-to-month basis, CPI is seen increasing 0.2%, the same as in June. .N

Europe's personal & household goods sector .SXQP, which houses the largest luxury brands, gained 1.1% after China lifted its pandemic-era restrictions on group tours for more countries.

Lifting insurers .SXIP, Germany's AllianzALVG.DE gained 2.1% and Zurich InsuranceZURN.S rose 1.6% after both the companies reported better-than-expected results.

Limiting gains, SiemensSIEGn.DE slumped 3.5% after the German engineering group missed third-quarter profit estimates.

Denmark's Novo NordiskNOVOb.CO slipped nearly 1% after the drugmaker said it will continue to restrict U.S. supplies of starter doses of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

