News & Insights

PRU

Insurers lift European shares ahead of key economic data

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 30, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By 0703 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX edged 0.1% higher after rising nearly 1% each in the previous two sessions.

European insurers .SXIP added 0.7%, with PrudentialPRU.L climbing 2.7% after the Asia-focused insurer posted a higher first-half operating profit.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance GroupDLGD.L rose 1% after the British motor and home insurer named Adam Winslow, a senior executive at Aviva AV.L, as its new CEO.

Heavyweight energy stocks .SXEP gained 0.4%, tracking higher crude prices, while basic resources .SXPP added nearly 1% in early trade. O/R

Germany's DAX .GDAXI added 0.2% ahead of August inflation data due later in the day. Also on the radar would be Spain's inflation data and a euro zone consumer confidence print.

Among other individual stocks, OrstedORSTED.CO slumped 11.8% after the world's No. 1 offshore wind farm developer said it anticipates impairments of up to 5 billion Danish crowns ($729.78 million) on its U.S. portfolio.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.