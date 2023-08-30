Insurers lift European shares ahead of key economic data

By 0703 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX edged 0.1% higher after rising nearly 1% each in the previous two sessions.

European insurers .SXIP added 0.7%, with PrudentialPRU.L climbing 2.7% after the Asia-focused insurer posted a higher first-half operating profit.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance GroupDLGD.L rose 1% after the British motor and home insurer named Adam Winslow, a senior executive at Aviva AV.L, as its new CEO.

Heavyweight energy stocks .SXEP gained 0.4%, tracking higher crude prices, while basic resources .SXPP added nearly 1% in early trade. O/R

Germany's DAX .GDAXI added 0.2% ahead of August inflation data due later in the day. Also on the radar would be Spain's inflation data and a euro zone consumer confidence print.

Among other individual stocks, OrstedORSTED.CO slumped 11.8% after the world's No. 1 offshore wind farm developer said it anticipates impairments of up to 5 billion Danish crowns ($729.78 million) on its U.S. portfolio.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.