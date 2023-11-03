Insurers lap up India's first 50-yr bond, yield tad below 40-yr paper

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian insurers have bought a majority of the government's first-ever auction of ultra-long bonds, with around half of the issue subscribed by a large state-run insurance company, traders said.

Earlier in the day, the government sold 100 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) of 50-year bonds, its longest maturity, with a 7.46% coupon, just under the 7.47% yield for both the 30-year IN30YT=RR and 40-year IN40YT=RR bonds.

"It is likely that a large state-run insurer has cornered half of the stock. This is not even surprising and, looking at the cutoffs and overall bid book, this seems a plausible argument," a senior treasury official with a primary dealership said.

The 50-year bond saw bids worth 402 billion rupees, with a bid/cover ratio of over four times, compared with a ratio of only around 2.5 times for the liquid five- and 10-year bonds, RBI data showed.

While strong bids were expected, market participants and analysts had also anticipated the cutoff to be marginally higher than the 40-year paper.

"The bidding was slightly aggressive and we had kept a bid at 7.48% level, but were not able to get the stock," a trader with a pension fund said, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Traders expect the remaining two auctions of this note to also be well-received and the paper to become a part of regular auctions in coming years, amid rising appetite from insurance companies.

The flatter yield curve will also help the government elongate the maturity of its debt, which recently crossed 100 trillion rupees, and keep its overall interest burden in check.

Before this, the government used to sell only 30- and 40-year bonds. However, insurers and pension funds needed longer tenors to fulfill some of their long-term commitments.

Hence, the debut of the 50-year bond witnessed seen strong, said Rahul Bhuskute, chief investment officer at Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

"Also, such long bonds will help investors to manage their interest rate risks in a better way." ($1 = 83.2549 Indian rupees)

Flatness in India bond yield curve persists after 50-year debt sale https://tmsnrt.rs/3FH1N7g

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Savio D'Souza)

((dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.