Insurers have exposure of over EUR 3 bln to Rene Benko's struggling empire - FT

Dec 12 (Reuters) - German insurers including Munich Re and Allianz have amassed more than 3 billion euros of exposure to the struggling property empire owned by real estate tycoon Rene Benko, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The firms in Signa group not only borrowed from banks including Julius Baer BAER.S and UniCredit CRDI.MI, but also relied on funding from more than half a dozen insurers, the report said citing documents reviewed by FT and people familiar with the matter.

