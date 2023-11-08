Insurers, financial cos weigh on European shares

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 8 (Reuters) - European shares dropped on Wednesday, with insurance and financial stocks taking the biggest hit, as investors assessed economic data and corporate earnings ahead of the remarks from major central bank chiefs during the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX lost 0.1% at 0815 GMT, hitting a near one-week low, on track for three-day decline.

Insurance stocks .SXIP led sectoral declines, falling 1.2%, dragged by a 6% loss in Swiss Life Holding AG SLHN.S following a weak? results.

Investors awaited comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for more clarity on the outlook for rates after some central bank officials noted the resilience of the economy.

ECB President Christine Lagarde is also set to take the stage later in the day.

Supermarket group Ahold DelhaizeAD.AS dropped 5.9% after trimming its 2023 earnings forecast and flagging margin weakness in the U.S., while ABN AmroABNd.AS shed 7.5% after its third-quarter net interest income missed expectations.

Danish wind turbine maker VestasVWS.CO jumped 6.8% following better-than-expected third-quarter operating profits and revenue.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.