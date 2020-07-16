US Markets
GS

Insurers favor warehouse investments over offices as pandemic hastens real estate shifts

Contributor
Suzanne Barlyn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Global insurers want to increase investments in commercial warehouses as their stakes in office space become riskier because of employees working remotely during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) executives said.

By Suzanne Barlyn

July 16 (Reuters) - Global insurers want to increase investments in commercial warehouses as their stakes in office space become riskier because of employees working remotely during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) executives said.

The pandemic is hastening a shift among insurers to exchange "undesirable" real estate investments, which also include retail properties, such as store fronts, for investments in warehouses, said executives from GSAM's GS.N arm that manages investments for insurers' portfolios.

The executives spoke during a briefing about results on Thursday for an annual GSAM survey about insurers' investments.

Pandemic lockdowns have spurred companies to re-examine their need for office space if employees continue working at home in the post-pandemic world, a trend that could drive down office occupancy rates and rents.

Worries about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have also increased demand for warehouse space as business moves to e-commerce sites and consumers avoid making trips to brick-and-mortar stores.

Commercial real estate trends during recent years are accelerating because of the pandemic, but it is difficult for insurers to unload troublesome real estate assets, such as mortgages, during the pandemic in order to make the switch, said Mike Siegel, global head of GSAM Insurance Asset Management.

Insurers are monitoring the impact on their real estate investments and trying to "manage through," Siegel said.

"They are not going to sell unless they feel they can get good value," he said.

Insurers would have to sell those investments into funds that buy "distressed" investments, but they are in a position to avoid such a move, he added.

Distressed funds acquire risky holdings on the cheap, hoping to turn a profit.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in Washington Crossing, Penn. Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Suzanne.Barlyn@thomsonreuters.com +1 646 223-8550))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular