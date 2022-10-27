Insurers Aegon, ASR will merge Dutch operations, Aegon to receive 2.5 billion euros

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Aegon NV, the insurer, said on Thursday it has agreed to merge its operations in the Netherlands with those of smaller peer ASR ASRNL.AS, in exchange for a 29.99% stake in the smaller company and 2.5 billion euros ($2.52 billion).

The companies announced the agreement in a joint statement.

($1 = 0.9930 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

