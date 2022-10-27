Insurers Aegon, ASR will merge Dutch operations, Aegon to receive 2.5 billion euros

Aegon NV, the insurer, said on Thursday it has agreed to merge its operations in the Netherlands with those of smaller peer ASR, in exchange for a 29.99% stake in the smaller company and 2.5 billion euros ($2.52 billion).

The companies announced the agreement in a joint statement.

