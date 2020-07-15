Insurer UnitedHealth's quarterly profit more than doubles as medical costs drop

US Markets
UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by lower medical costs due to a fall in healthcare utilization following coronavirus-fueled lockdowns and social distancing.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders jumped to $6.64 billion, or $6.91 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $3.29 billion, or $3.42 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $62.14 billion from $60.60 billion.

