Insurer UnitedHealth's profit rises on Optum boost

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

April 14 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N reported a 3.5% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped in part by strength at its Optum healthcare services unit.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $5.03 billion, or $5.27 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.86 billion, or $5.08 per share, a year earlier.

