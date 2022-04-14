Insurer UnitedHealth's profit rises on Optum boost

April 14 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N reported a 3.5% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped in part by strength at its Optum healthcare services unit.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $5.03 billion, or $5.27 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.86 billion, or $5.08 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.