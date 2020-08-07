Insurer UnipolSAI says to cut Italian bond portfolio

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy's second biggest insurer UnipolSAI US.MI said on Friday it would cut its domestic government bond holdings to shield its capital reserves, at a time when Rome is looking for new buyers for its ballooning public debt.

European insurers are required to book investments in sovereign holdings at market value in order to calculate capital and solvency ratios, a key measure of insurers' financial strength.

When COVID-19 contagion struck Italy earlier this year, plunging Italian bond prices eroded the capital buffers of domestic insurers, which are large holders of the country's 2.5 trillion euro ($3 trillion) debt.

Italy sits on one of the world's largest public debt piles which virus-related spending is set to push to around 1.6 times domestic output.

Carlo Cimbri, chairman of UnipolSAI and chief executive of the insurer's parent group Unipol UNPI.MI, said Unipol would cut its holdings of Italian BTP bonds fairly quickly to 40% of its overall bond portfolio, down from a historical level of around 55%.

"As the manager of an Italian company I'm extremely sorry to say that (current solvency rules) will result in insurers cutting investments in our country's debt in favour of bonds issued by other countries", he told an analyst call after second-quarter earnings.

"We cannot do otherwise because our mandate is to manage as best as possible the money of our shareholders and clients."

Rome's budget deficit is expected to approach 12% of gross domestic product this year.

UnipolSai on Friday maintained its full-year targets after a better then expected 49% rise in first-half earnings helped by declining motor claims during the lockdown. [ nL8N2F91EZ]

($1 = 0.8488 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Louise Heavens)

