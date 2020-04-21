Insurer Tryg sees wave of travel claims on cancelled summer holidays

Contributor
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published

Danish insurer Tryg expects to be hit by a wave of travel insurance claims as customers cancel their summer holidays due to travel restrictions imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

COPENHAGEN, April 21 (Reuters) - Danish insurer Tryg TRYG.CO expects to be hit by a wave of travel insurance claims as customers cancel their summer holidays due to travel restrictions imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

Denmark's biggest insurance company said it suffered a 40 million Danish crown ($5.8 million) hit from the virus outbreak in the first quarter of the year, as a spike in travel insurance claims in the Nordic region more than offset the effects of a drop in car accidents and burglaries.

"During the summer season we will probably see a new wave of travel cancellations," Chief Executive Morten Hübbe told Reuters. He said the size of new claims would depend on guideline from authorities.

Tryg had travel insurance claims from 30,000 customers worth 255 million crowns in the first quarter. To deal with an extra 45,000 customer enquiries, the company has hired 150 new staff, Hübbe said.

Helped by lower claims in other areas, such as motor insurance, Tryg confirmed its forecast for a technical result - a keenly watched measure of its core insurance business - of 3.3 billion crowns this year.

The insurer reported a 980 million crown loss on its investment portfolio, resulting in a loss before tax of 372 million for the quarter, down from a 930 million profit the year before.

($1 = 6.8797 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3396 9673; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters