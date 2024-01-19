News & Insights

Insurer Travelers profit jumps on underwriting, investment gains

January 19, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Written by Noor Zainab Hussain for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Cos TRV.N said on Friday its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, powered by stronger underwriting, higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses, sending the shares of the insurer up 6% in premarket trading.

Core income of the company, often seen as a bellwether for the sector as it typically reports results before peers, rose to $1.63 billion, or $7.01 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $810 million, or $3.40 per share, a year earlier.

U.S. equity markets rallied strongly toward the end of the year as the Federal Reserve hinted at potential interest rate cuts in 2024, with the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX closing up roughly 24% and hovering near its record high.

The euphoria spread to other asset classes and fueled robust gains across investment portfolios.

New York-based Travelers said net investment income jumped to $778 million from $625 million a year earlier.

"We are also pleased to have delivered full-year core income of $3.1 billion ... notwithstanding elevated industry-wide catastrophe losses and an operating environment for our personal insurance business that, while improving, was difficult during the year," CEO Alan Schnitzer said in a statement.

Travelers reported a combined ratio of 85.8%, compared with 94.5% a year earlier. A ratio below 100% means the insurer earned more in premiums than it paid out in claims.

Net written premiums grew 13% in the reported quarter.

The insurer's catastrophe losses net of reinsurance fell to $125 million from $459 million a year earlier. The losses resulted from wind and hail storms in multiple U.S. states.

Reinsurance broker Gallagher Re pegged global insured losses from natural catastrophes in 2023 at $123 billion, with $116 billion due to weather and climate events.

