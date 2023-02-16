Insurer Tower cuts annual profit, dividend view as higher provisions hurt

Updates with details on dividend, profit forecast, comments

Feb 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based general insurer Tower Ltd TWR.NZ on Friday cut its full-year forecast for underlying net profit after tax (NPAT), as it set aside higher provisions to prepare itself against inclement weather events in the country.

It also slashed its dividend forecast to 5 NZ cents per share for fiscal 2023 from 6.5 NZ cents, and said it will make a decision on whether to pay an interim dividend when its half-year results are approved.

New Zealand has been facing a slew of adverse weather events such as flooding, landslides and high winds since the start of January, which has led to significant property damage and displaced thousands of people from their homes.

"Tower's solvency position remains strong, despite the occurrence of potentially two catastrophic events so early in the financial year," the company said.

Earlier this week, an earthquake of magnitude of 6.2 struck near Wellington at a depth of 48 km.

Tower has received cumulative 5,795 claims from both Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland & Upper North Island weather events, and expects further claims from the cyclone as people recover from the disaster.

"While there is insufficient information to estimate the ultimate cost of Cyclone Gabrielle, Tower expects it is likely to also trigger its reinsurance for catastrophe events, with an excess of NZ$11.9 million," the company said.

The company now expects an underlying NPAT of NZ$18 million ($11.29 million) to NZ$23 million for fiscal 2023, down from its previous forecast of NZ$27 million to NZ$32 million. Last year it logged an underlying NPAT of NZ$27.3 million.

($1 = 1.5946 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.