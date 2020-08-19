Insurer Sanlam to book around 7.8 billion rand in impairment charges

Aug 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam Ltd SLMJ.J said on Wednesday it would book the bulk of around 7.8 billion rand ($453.33 million) in impairment charges, mostly related to its acquisition of Saham Finances, in the first half of 2020.

Sanlam also said its net operational earnings were likely to decline between 35% and 45% due to lower fee income and increased provisioning in its specialist finance and retail credit businesses.

($1 = 17.2061 rand)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.