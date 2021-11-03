Insurer Sampo's third-quarter profit beats forecasts

Finnish insurer Sampo on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected rise in third-quarter pretax profit, aided by a strong performance from its insurance subsidiary If.

July-September pretax profit rose to 632 million euros ($732 million) from 485 million last year, beating the 594.2 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.8632 euros)

