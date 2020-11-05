Insurer RSA says underwriting profit strongly higher in 2020

Adds detail, CEO comment

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA RSA.L said on Thursday its underwriting profit rose strongly in the first nine months of 2020 due to improvements it had made to its underwriting strategy, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RSA's combined ratio, a measure of performance in which a level below 100% indicates a profit, stood at 90% in the third quarter, helped also by lower non-pandemic related claims.

RSA did not give full profit numbers in its third quarter trading statement.

But it said investment income was lower in the year to date, and group net written premiums fell 3% to 4.7 billion pounds ($6.12 billion).

"RSA's inherent strength and the improvements we have made are driving the business forward," Chief Executive Stephen Hester said in a statement, adding that "the outlook for continued underwriting improvements remains positive".

RSA, best known in Britain for its More Than brand, also has large operations in Canada, Ireland and Scandinavia.

RSA is appealing some policy wordings in a case brought by the Financial Conduct Authority against eight insurers over business interruption insurance claims.

The insurer said on Thursday that it was revising down its initial estimate of the gross impact of the September ruling by around 20 million pounds.

RSA has previously said paying claims on the policies would cost around 104 million pounds, but some of this would be covered by reinsurance.

($1 = 0.7683 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.