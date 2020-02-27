Insurer RSA posts above-forecast 2019 operating profit

British insurer RSA posted an above-forecast operating profit of 656 million pounds ($852.41 million) in 2019, helped by strong underwriting performance and a restructuring of its international commercial business, it said on Thursday.

Operating profit excluding exits was forecast at 644 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus poll.

Home, motor and commercial insurer RSA, best known in Britain for its "More Than" brand, also has major businesses in Canada, Ireland and Scandinavia.

RSA said it would pay a total dividend of 23.1 pence per share, a rise of 10% and compared with a forecast 22.8 pence.

($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

