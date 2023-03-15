PRU

Insurer Prudential's 2022 operating profit rises 8%

Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

March 15, 2023 — 12:11 am EDT

Written by Selena Li for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Prudential’s operating profit increased 8% in 2022, the Asia-focused insurer said on Wednesday, boosted by new insurance sales despite the region battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted operating profit from the London and Hong Kong dual-listed company came in at $3.38 billion on a constant exchange rate basis, it said in a statement.

