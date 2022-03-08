PRU

Insurer Prudential's 2021 operating profit up 16%

Contributors
Selena Li Reuters
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Prudential’s operating profit rose 16% in 2021, the Asia-focused insurer said on Wednesday, boosted by strong new insurance sales as the region battles the coronavirus pandemic.

HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - Prudential’s operating profit rose 16% in 2021, the Asia-focused insurer said on Wednesday, boosted by strong new insurance sales as the region battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted operating profit from the London and Hong Kong dual-listed company came in at $3.23 billion, it said in a statement.

The profit is up from 2020’s figure of $2.75 billion, beating the $3.19 billion consensus of analysts' forecasts provided by the company.

The results are the life insurer’s first after two strategic demergers, that left Prudential focusing on Asian and African markets.

It offloaded its U.S. business Jackson last September, following a spin-off of British and European business M&G in 2019.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRU

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters