Insurer Prudential's 2021 operating profit rises, Ukraine risks loom

By Selena Li

HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - Prudential’s operating profit rose 16% in 2021, the Asia-focused insurer said on Wednesday, boosted by strong new insurance sales as the region battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted operating profit from the London and Hong Kong dual-listed company came in at $3.23 billion, it said in a statement.

The profit is up from 2020’s figure of $2.75 billion, beating the $3.19 billion consensus of analysts' forecasts provided by the company.

"The current conflict in Ukraine could have wider implications for global economic and market conditions as well as geopolitical relations," Mike Wells, group chief executive, said in a statement.

The conflict "may drive the bifurcation of global trade, financial systems and standards", the insurer noted in the review of geopolitical risks.

Elsewhere, new business levels in Hong Kong, its Asia headquarters, continued to face pressure from the extended mainland China border closure, the company said.

"The timing of the opening of the Hong Kong border remains uncertain and COVID-19 will continue to have an impact", said Wells, who announced his retirement by the end of this month.

The results are the life insurer’s first after two strategic demergers that left Prudential focusing on Asian and African markets.

It offloaded its U.S. business Jackson last September, following a spin-off of British and European business M&G in 2019.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Shri Navaratnam)

