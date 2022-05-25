US Markets
PRU

Insurer Prudential names Anil Wadhwani as new CEO

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Insurer Prudential Plc named Manulife executive Anil Wadhwani as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday, and said he would assume the role in February.

May 25 (Reuters) - Insurer Prudential Plc PRU.L named Manulife MFC.TO executive Anil Wadhwani as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday, and said he would assume the role in February.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRU MFC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular