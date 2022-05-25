Insurer Prudential names Anil Wadhwani as new CEO

May 25 (Reuters) - Insurer Prudential Plc PRU.L named Manulife MFC.TO executive Anil Wadhwani as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday, and said he would assume the role in February.

