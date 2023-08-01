News & Insights

US Markets
PRU

Insurer Prudential Financial's profit rises on strong gains in U.S. unit

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 01, 2023 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial PRU.N on Tuesday reported a 21.5% rise in second-quarter adjusted profit as the insurer's U.S. unit benefited from a higher net investment spread and more favorable underwriting.

Its U.S. businesses reported adjusted operating income of $956 million for the second quarter, compared with $573 million a year ago.

Investment returns at major insurers have rebounded this year as easing concerns around an economic downturn and high interest rates drive a rally across major Wall Street indexes.

In comparison, the previous year was marked by heavy losses in capital markets amid uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine, decades-high inflation and fears of an imminent recession.

Prudential's assets under management were roughly flat at $1.4 trillion in the second quarter.

"We continue to execute on our strategy to reduce market sensitivity and invest in businesses that support our long-term growth," said CEO Charles Lowrey in a statement.

Prudential has been looking to shift its business focus from market-sensitive revenue segments to more stable and recurring sources of income such as underwriting.

The company's after-tax adjusted operating income came in at $1.09 billion, or $2.94 per common share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $895 million, or $2.34 per common share, a year earlier.

Prudential said it returned $713 million to shareholders in the second quarter, including $250 million of share repurchases and $463 million of dividends.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.