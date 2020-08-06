Insurer Phoenix posts profit jump, hikes cash generation target

Insurer Phoenix Group Holdings Plc on Thursday posted an 11% rise in half-year earnings and raised its 2020 cash generation target as it benefited from a flurry of deals with British companies offloading their corporate pension schemes.

The FTSE 100-listed company, which has 248 billion pounds in assets under administration, said operating profit climbed to 361 million pounds ($475.62 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 325 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7590 pounds)

