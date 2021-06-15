Insurer Phoenix no longer in talks to sell European businesses

June 15 (Reuters) - British insurer Phoenix Group PHNX.L said on Tuesday it was no longer in talks to sell its European businesses, concluding that the transaction would not maximise shareholder value.

Phoenix in mid-May confirmed it was in talks to sell the unit following an unsolicited offer, after Sky News reported a potential sale for around 550 million pounds ($774.68 million) to European Life Group Holding.

Phoenix Europe unit continues to offer the company "strategic optionality", it said.

Phoenix Group has overseas operations primarily in Germany and Ireland, which came under its purview following the acquisition of Standard Life Aberdeen's insurance division in 2018.

Shares in the company fell 0.6% by 1113 GMT.

($1 = 0.7100 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

