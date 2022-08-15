Insurer Phoenix forecasts annual cash generation at top end of estimate

Muhammed Husain Reuters
Phoenix Group said on Monday it will deliver annual cash generation at the top-end of its forecast range of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) to 1.4 billion pounds, helped by demand in pension-related policies and higher interest rates.

Phoenix, which specialises in books of life insurance business, reported a half-year operating profit of 507 million pounds for the six-month period ended June 30, as compared with 527 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8259 pounds)

