Insurer Phoenix 2020 operating profit up 48% after ReAssure buy

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - British life insurer Phoenix PHNX.L posted a 48% rise in 2020 operating profit to 1.2 billion pounds ($1.66 billion), it said on Monday, helped by its purchase last year of Swiss Re's SRENH.S British business ReAssure.

Operating profit was forecast at 955 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

($1 = 0.7239 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

