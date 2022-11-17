Insurer NN Group sets new 2025 targets

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group NN.AS gave new 2025 targets on Thursday and said it was on track to achieve its 2023 guidance ahead of schedule.

The company targets operating capital generation of 1.8 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in 2025, compared with the 1.5 billion euro target for 2023.

($1 = 0.9636 euros)

