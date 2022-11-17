NN

Insurer NN Group sets new 2025 targets

November 17, 2022 — 01:13 am EST

Written by Valentine Baldassari for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group NN.AS gave new 2025 targets on Thursday and said it was on track to achieve its 2023 guidance ahead of schedule.

The company targets operating capital generation of 1.8 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in 2025, compared with the 1.5 billion euro target for 2023.

($1 = 0.9636 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Valentine.Baldassari@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.