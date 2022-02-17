Insurer NN Group reports 5% drop in H2 operating profit

AMSTERDAM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - NN Group NN.AS, the largest insurer in the Netherlands, on Thursday reported a 5% drop in core profit over the second half of last year to 917 million euros ($1.04 billion), as claims in its reinsurance business rose.

NN said its operation capital generation almost doubled in the second half of 2021 to 804 million euros, driven by strong demand for insurance due to extreme weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.8807 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sam Holmes)

