Insurer Manulife profit misses estimates on decline in Japan sales

Nichola Saminather Reuters
Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest insurer, reported core quarterly earnings that missed analyst estimates on Wednesday, as declining sales in Japan offset growth elsewhere.

The Toronto-based company posted earnings excluding one-off items of C$1.5 billion ($1.13 billion), or 73 Canadian cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with analyst expectations of 75 cents, and 65 cents a year ago.

Manulife reported net income attributable to shareholders of C$1.2 billion, missing estimates of C$1.5 billion.

($1 = 1.3251 Canadian dollars)

