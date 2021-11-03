Insurer LV= offers 100 pounds each to members on takeover by Bain Capital

Adds detail

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British mutual insurer LV= on Wednesday proposed 111 million pounds ($151.3 million) in one-off member payments, with every eligible member receiving 100 pounds, if takeover plans by private equity firm Bain Capital go ahead.

Britain's financial watchdog last week said it raised no objection to the takeover, after a report by an All-Party Parliamentary Group of lawmakers said in April it was very difficult for an LV= member to assess if demutualisation was in their best interests or not.

Members of the insurer are due to vote on the 530 million pound takeover on Dec. 10. The deal would end LV='s mutual status, meaning it would no longer be owned by members. It would need the backing of 75% of those who vote to go ahead.

LV= also said in a statement that it would offer an extra 101 million pounds in future "with-profit" policy payout enhancements for all members holding eligible LV= with-profits policies.

With-profits policies, which smooth out highs and lows and are designed to make investments less volatile, will be closed to new customers after the Bain takeover.

The Bain Capital deal was first announced in December 2020, when LV= said it had received 12 formal bids.

"Bain Capital was the only option that offered both an excellent financial outcome for members and gave unrivalled support for the LV= brand, our people and locations," chairman Alan Cook said.

"Whilst none of the bids would have allowed LV= to remain as a standalone mutual, this deal provides the highest distribution to with-profits policyholders compared to continuing with ‘business as usual’ or closing to new business."

LV= said "significant assets" would be set aside to support the two existing company defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes.

LV= completed the 1.1 billion pound sale of its general insurance business to German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE in January 2020.

($1 = 0.7337 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.