Insurer Lancashire swings to loss, raises COVID-19 loss estimates

July 29 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Lancashire LRE.L posted a loss for the first half of the year and boosted its loss estimate due to the COVID-19 pandemic to $42 million from $35 million.

The property and casualty insurer, which also writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, posted pretax loss of $14.7 million for the six months ended June 30 compared with a profit of $68.7 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

