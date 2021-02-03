US Markets
Insurer Humana posts smaller-than-expected loss on deferred medical care

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, as a decline in demand for non-COVID healthcare services cushioned a blow from costs related to COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc HUM.N reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, as a decline in demand for non-COVID healthcare services cushioned a blow from costs related to COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The company said it experienced an uptick in COVID-19 treatment and testing costs as infections mounted in the last two months of the quarter.

Humana's consolidated benefit ratio, the percentage of premiums spent on claims, worsened to 88.3% in the reported quarter from 86.6% a year earlier, but was better than consensus estimates of 88.74%, according to seven analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Excluding items, Humana reported a loss of $2.30 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of a $2.37 per share loss, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

