Insurer Hiscox receives small coronavirus-related claims

March 2 (Reuters) - Insurer Hiscox HSX.L has received small claims related to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Monday, after reporting a plunge in 2019 profits as claims spiked due to typhoons and hurricanes.

Hiscox, which had said last month that it does not have a significant exposure to major events in China, added it is too early to estimate the impact of the virus.

"The main areas of potential exposure for Hiscox are event cancellation, travel and personal accident cover and we have received notifications of small claims to date," the company said in a statement.

Hiscox also said that pandemic is only covered in a very small part of its portfolio.

The coronavirus, which was identified in China late last year, has quickly spread to dozens of countries, claiming about 3,000 lives and disrupting global business supply chains.

UK has so far confirmed 36 cases of the virus, which has infected roughly 89,000 people across the world.

The company reported a 61% drop in pretax profit to $53.1 million for the year ended Dec. 31, as Hiscox paid out hefty claims due to damages from hurricane Dorian and typhoons Hagibis and Faxai.

The company, which underwrites a range of risks including fine art, classic cars, kidnap and ransom, said combined ratio - a key measure of profitability - jumped to 105.7% from 94.9%. A ratio above 100% indicates an insurer is receiving less in premiums than it pays out in claims.

