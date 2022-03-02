US Markets

Insurer Hiscox posts profit, says Russian exposure 'negligible'

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
British insurer Hiscox reported an annual profit on Wednesday and said it had "negligible exposure" in Ukrainian and Russian assets.

March 2 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox HSX.L reported an annual profit on Wednesday and said it had "negligible exposure" in Ukrainian and Russian assets.

The Lloyd's of London insurer, which underwrites a range of risks, benefited from rising insurance premium rates and reported a pretax profit of $190.8 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $268.5 million in the year-earlier period.

