Insurer Hiscox posts profit, says Russian exposure 'negligible'

March 2 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox HSX.L reported an annual profit on Wednesday and said it had "negligible exposure" in Ukrainian and Russian assets.

The Lloyd's of London insurer, which underwrites a range of risks, benefited from rising insurance premium rates and reported a pretax profit of $190.8 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $268.5 million in the year-earlier period.

