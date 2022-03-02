Insurer Hiscox posts profit, says Russian exposure 'negligible'
March 2 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox HSX.L reported an annual profit on Wednesday and said it had "negligible exposure" in Ukrainian and Russian assets.
The Lloyd's of London insurer, which underwrites a range of risks, benefited from rising insurance premium rates and reported a pretax profit of $190.8 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $268.5 million in the year-earlier period.
(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.