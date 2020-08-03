Insurer Hiscox posts loss, sets aside $232 mln for COVID-19 claims

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox HSX.L swung to a first-half loss on Monday, as it set aside $232 million for claims stemming from the coronavirus crisis.

The midcap company, which underwrites a range of risks including fine art, classic cars, kidnap and ransom, reported a pre-tax loss of $138.9 million for the six months ended June 30, versus a pre-tax profit of $168 million a year earlier.

