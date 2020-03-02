Insurer Hiscox gets some coronavirus-related claims

Insurer Hiscox has received some claims in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Monday, after reporting a plunge in 2019 profits.

Hiscox said it is too early to estimate the impact of the virus.

The company said in February that it does not have significant exposure to major events in China.

