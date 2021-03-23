US Markets
Insurer Hartford rejects rival Chubb's $23.24 bln buyout offer

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

March 23 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Hartford HIG.N on Tuesday rejected a $23.24 billion takeover offer from larger rival Chubb Ltd CB.N, derailing what would have been the largest deal in the property and casualty insurance sector since 2016.

Hartford in a short statement said its board, after consultation with its financial and legal advisers, had determined that entering into talks about a deal would not be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

Chubb had made a $65 per share offer for Hartford on March 18 and said at the time that it had not yet received a response from Hartford to its proposal.

A deal between Hartford and Chubb would be the biggest in the sector since Aon Plc's AON.N $30 billion bid to buy Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O last year, and the largest in the U.S. P&C insurance space since Chubb was created in its current form in January 2016.

