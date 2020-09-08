US Markets

Insurer Great-West's unit to buy MassMutual's retirement business for C$4.4 bln

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Empower Retirement, a unit of Canadian insurer Great-West Lifeco Inc, said on Tuesday it would buy the retirement services business of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company for C$4.4 billion ($3.34 billion).

The deal will widen Empower Retirement's reach to more than 12.2 million retirement plan participants and $834 billion in assets, the company said.

It is also expected to add to the insurer's earnings and generate $160 million in cost savings for Empower at the end of integration in 2022, Empower Retirement said.

Empower and MassMutual also plan to enter into a partnership under which digital insurance products and voluntary insurance and lifetime income products will be made available to customers of Empower and its newly acquired unit, Personal Capital.

($1 = C$1.3164)

    Most Popular