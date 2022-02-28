Insurer FWD Group aims to raise $1 bln in Hong Kong IPO -sources

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Asia-focused insurer FWD Group is aiming to raise up to $1 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) by the middle of the year, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Richard Li-controlled group is due to lodge its regulatory filings to begin the IPO with the Hong Kong stock exchange later on Monday, said the sources, who could not be named as the information is not yet public.

FWD declined to comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and David Goodman )

