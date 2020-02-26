Insurer Direct Line to cut jobs in digital push

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Direct Line DLGD.L said on Wednesday it would cut some jobs as the motor insurer adapts to consumers increasingly preferring to buy policies from online operators.

The statement followed a Sky News report earlier in the day that said the insurer would cut 800 jobs. The company did not give details on the number of jobs it would cut.

"Like many companies we are having to prepare for changes in the way we operate reflecting changing customer behaviour where people are increasingly opting to interact with us digitally," Direct Line said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

Listed on the UK midcap index, Direct Line is Britain's largest motor insurer, home to brands such as Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege.

