Insurer demand for India bonds may be hurt by banks' ability to offer hedges

By Nimesh Vora and Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The demand for Indian government bonds from domestic insurance companies may slow in the second half of the year, as a popular hedging strategy used by insurers becomes difficult for lenders to execute.

Insurers have been entering into forward rate agreements (FRA) with banks to lock in rates on long-dated Indian bonds for a future date so that they can offer guaranteed returns to policyholders.

Banks charge a margin from insurers and hold the long-dated bonds on their balance sheet until the maturity of the FRAs.

These insurer-lender FRAs have boosted demand for long-term government bonds in the past few months. But analysts said banks may now go slow on offering such hedges as these trades have swelled their bond portfolios.

The demand for bonds will reduce not because the demand from insurers will reduce, but because the ability of banks to continue to provide hedges using balance sheets will moderate, said Badrinivas NC, managing director, head of markets of South Asia at Citigroup.

"There is a limit to how much (of the bank's) balance sheet can be used for some of these hedges," Badrinivas said.

The notional FRA quantum outstanding for listed private insurance companies stood at around 2-12% of their total investments, as of the previous financial year, according to data from Emkay Global Financial Services.

Alongside the size constraints on the bond portfolio of banks, the change in liquidity conditions will make banks less willing to offer these hedges, a bond and fx trader at a Mumbai-based state-run bank said.

Shrinking differentials between short-term and long-term rates will prompt banks to charge higher margins to insurers, said Avinash Singh, senior research analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services.

"Until recently, the wide gap in yields between shorter-maturity and longer-maturity ... enabled the counterparty bank to offer attractive terms, as it was able to earn money on this spread between the two yields," Singh said.

"With the shorter-maturity yield curve seeing a material spike in the last 1-2 quarters, banks will charge their margin to insurers."

As a result, higher margin fees will likely impact demand from insurers for these hedges.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora and Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

