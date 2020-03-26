Insurer Chubb says investigating a 'computer security incident'

US Markets

By Suzanne Barlyn

March 26 (Reuters) - Insurer Chubb Ltd on Thursday said it is investigating a computer security incident that may involve unauthorized access to data held by an outside service provider.

Chubb has no evidence that the incident affected its network, a spokesman said. "Our network remains fully operational and we continue to service all policyholder needs, including claims," the spokesman said.

Operators of the so-called "Maze" ransomware claimed to have locked up devices on Chubb's network during March, the website BleepingComputer reported on Thursday. https://bit.ly/2JiZvy4

A Chubb spokesman declined further comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Gregorio) ((Suzanne.Barlyn@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8550; Reuters Messaging: suzanne.barlyn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CYBER CHUBB (UPDATE 1)

