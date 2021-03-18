US Markets
CB

Insurer Chubb offers to acquire rival Hartford for $23.24 bln

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd on Thursday offered to acquire smaller rival Hartford Financial Services Group Inc for $23.24 billion.

March 18 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd CB.Non Thursday offered to acquire smaller rival Hartford Financial Services Group Inc HIG.N for $23.24 billion.

Chubb's $65 per share offer represents a premium of 13.2% to Hartford's last close of $57.41.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, Sohini Podder and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Additional reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Aditya Soni, David Gregorio and Shinjini Ganguli,)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CB HIG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular