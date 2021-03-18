Insurer Chubb offers to acquire rival Hartford for $23.24 bln

March 18 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd CB.Non Thursday offered to acquire smaller rival Hartford Financial Services Group Inc HIG.N for $23.24 billion.

Chubb's $65 per share offer represents a premium of 13.2% to Hartford's last close of $57.41.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, Sohini Podder and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Additional reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Aditya Soni, David Gregorio and Shinjini Ganguli,)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.