Insurer Chubb 'disappointed' after rival Hartford spurns additional offers

April 22 (Reuters) - Insurer Chubb Ltd CB.N said on Thursday it was "disappointed" that Hartford HIG.N had rebuffed two additional takeover bids, weeks after the smaller rival declined to engage in talks on Chubb's first $23.24 billion proposal.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.