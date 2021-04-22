US Markets
Insurer Chubb 'disappointed' after rival Hartford spurns additional offers

Niket Nishant Reuters
April 22 (Reuters) - Insurer Chubb Ltd CB.N said on Thursday it was "disappointed" that Hartford HIG.N had rebuffed two additional takeover bids, weeks after the smaller rival declined to engage in talks on Chubb's first $23.24 billion proposal.

