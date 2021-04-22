Insurer Chubb 'disappointed' after rival Hartford spurns additional offers
Insurer Chubb Ltd said on Thursday it was "disappointed" that Hartford had rebuffed two additional takeover bids, weeks after the smaller rival declined to engage in talks on Chubb's first $23.24 billion proposal. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL4N2MF3EP
April 22 (Reuters) - Insurer Chubb Ltd CB.N said on Thursday it was "disappointed" that Hartford HIG.N had rebuffed two additional takeover bids, weeks after the smaller rival declined to engage in talks on Chubb's first $23.24 billion proposal.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources