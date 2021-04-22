Insurer Chubb 'disappointed' after rival Hartford rebuffs further buyout offers

US Markets
Insurer Chubb Ltd said on Thursday it was "disappointed" that Hartford Financial Services Group had rebuffed two more buyout bids, weeks after the smaller rival rejected its initial $23.24 billion proposal.

Earlier on Thursday, Hartford said it had rejected two sweetened offers from Chubb that valued it at $67 per share and $70 per share, respectively.

The approaches came after Hartford last month declined to engage in talks with Chubb over a $65 per share buyout bid.

"Although we are disappointed, we want to repeat that our shareholders demand of us, and we demand of ourselves, that we remain a disciplined acquiror," Chubb said in a brief statement.

Analysts have previously said Hartford is worth $80 per share or more.

A deal between the insurers would be the biggest in the sector since Aon Plc's AON.N $30 billion bid to buy Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O last year, and the largest in the U.S. P&C insurance space since Chubb was created in its current form in January 2016.

