Insurer Chubb 'disappointed' after rival Hartford rebuffs further buyout offers
April 22 (Reuters) - Insurer Chubb Ltd CB.N said on Thursday it was "disappointed" that Hartford Financial Services Group HIG.N had rebuffed two more buyout bids, weeks after the smaller rival rejected its initial $23.24 billion proposal.
Earlier on Thursday, Hartford said it had rejected two sweetened offers from Chubb that valued it at $67 per share and $70 per share, respectively.
The approaches came after Hartford last month declined to engage in talks with Chubb over a $65 per share buyout bid.
"Although we are disappointed, we want to repeat that our shareholders demand of us, and we demand of ourselves, that we remain a disciplined acquiror," Chubb said in a brief statement.
Analysts have previously said Hartford is worth $80 per share or more.
A deal between the insurers would be the biggest in the sector since Aon Plc's AON.N $30 billion bid to buy Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O last year, and the largest in the U.S. P&C insurance space since Chubb was created in its current form in January 2016.
