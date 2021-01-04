Insurer Centene to buy Magellan Health in $2.2 billion deal

Adds details on deal

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp CNC.N said on Monday it would buy Magellan Health Inc MGLN.O in a deal valued at $2.2 billion, including debt, to strengthen its business that provides mental health services.

Centene has offered $95 per share in cash, a 14.7% premium to Magellan's Thursday close, the companies said in a joint statement.

Magellan Health is a pharmacy benefits manager and provides mental health-related services.

Centene said it intended to fund the cash portion of the deal through debt financing and that J.P. Morgan has provided a $2.38 billion bridge financing commitment.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

