Insurer Centene to buy Magellan Health in $2.2 billion deal

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp CNC.N said on Monday it would buy Magellan Health Inc MGLN.O in a deal valued at $2.2 billion, including debt.

Centene will buy the company for $95 per share in cash, a 14.7% premium to the last closing price, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)

