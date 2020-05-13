US Markets
Insurer Brit, Google Cloud launch digital Lloyd's syndicate

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Insurer Brit and Google Cloud are launching the first digital Lloyd's of London [SOLYD.UL] syndicate, accessible from anywhere and at any time, Brit said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lloyd's is pushing its members towards more digital trading, a move that has been accelerated by restrictions on traditional face-to-face trading due to the coronavirus pandemic.

