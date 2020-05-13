Insurer Brit, Google Cloud launch digital Lloyd's syndicate

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Insurer Brit and Google Cloud are launching the first digital Lloyd's of London SOLYD.UL syndicate, accessible from anywhere and at any time, Brit said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lloyd's is pushing its members towards more digital trading, a move that has been accelerated by restrictions on traditional face-to-face trading due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

