Insurer Beazley's 2019 profit surges, but says some markets underpriced

(Adds background on rates, quote from statement, and details on combined ratio) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc on Thursday reported a leap in 2019 profit, but cautioned that some markets including property reinsurance remain underpriced, and the insurer added that it will continue to walk away from business that do not meet its pricing needs. Beazley, which provides casualty and property, cyber and political risk insurance, had come across opportunities to raise its premium rates last year after a string of industry-wide catastrophe claims led to hefty bills in 2018. "Natural catastrophes took a smaller toll on our business than in 2018," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Horton said. Estimated costs due to Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis and Hurricane Dorian stood at nearly $80 million, said the company, which is part of the oldest insurance market in the world. Higher costs pushed up combined ratio to 100% for the year ended Dec. 31 from 98% a year earlier, but came in at the lower end of its forecast of 100%-102%. Readings over 100% indicate claims exceeded premiums earned. The Lloyd's of London underwriter forecast prior year reserve releases to be below average in the current year. Nonetheless, Beazley's pretax profit touched $267.7 million from $76.4 million in 2018 as it witnessed a 15% jump in gross premiums written and strong investment returns with falling U.S. yields pushing up bond prices. The insurer said it expects a double-digit premium growth in 2020. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2698;)) Keywords: BEAZLEY RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.